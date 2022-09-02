Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

PXD stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

