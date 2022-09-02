Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 85 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 263,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.64. 38,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.