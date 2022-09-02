Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 265.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 60,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,040. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.