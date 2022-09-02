BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.94 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1,118.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

