Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04). Approximately 128,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,420,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.03. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

