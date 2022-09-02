BlackRock Inc. Sells 212,300 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.03% of Charter Communications worth $4,605,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $420.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.