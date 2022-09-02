BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,336,100 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,454,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,336,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $5,067,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE PGR opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

