BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $5,637,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

