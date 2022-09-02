BlackRock Inc. Purchases 834,377 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.31% of Fiserv worth $4,171,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

