BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,370,000 after buying an additional 229,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $677.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,684. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.