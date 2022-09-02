BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,294,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,759,777 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.36% of Capital One Financial worth $3,977,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,895,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

