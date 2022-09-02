BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.37% of Waste Management worth $4,852,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM opened at $170.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.