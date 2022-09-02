BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of Prudential Financial worth $3,803,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

