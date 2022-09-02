BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,082,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.37% of Simon Property Group worth $4,483,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.