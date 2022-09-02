BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.86% of HCA Healthcare worth $4,336,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $199.45 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.