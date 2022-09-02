BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.87% of Exelon worth $3,675,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

