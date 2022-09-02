BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,010,462 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.21% of Moderna worth $4,939,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $187,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,166.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $187,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,166.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

