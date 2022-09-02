BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

