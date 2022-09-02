Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $22.60 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.60 or 0.00113342 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $395.83 million and $6.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00300151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00077066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003676 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

