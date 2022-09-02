BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.97

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as low as C$7.82. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 7,714 shares traded.
BioSyent Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.
BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at BioSyent
About BioSyent
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
