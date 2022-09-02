BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.97

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as low as C$7.82. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 7,714 shares traded.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioSyent

About BioSyent

In related news, insider Blair Driscoll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.79 per share, with a total value of C$194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,718,119.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

