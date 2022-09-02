BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.18

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $3.15. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2,602 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.73). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 245.85% and a negative net margin of 34,060.00%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
