BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.18

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $3.15. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2,602 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.73). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 245.85% and a negative net margin of 34,060.00%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

