BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $32.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.