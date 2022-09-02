BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $32.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.
BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
