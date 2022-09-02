BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

