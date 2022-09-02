Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $148,113.00

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $51.63 million and $148,113.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezoge Earth alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029074 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041949 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083900 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Profile

BEZOGE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezoge Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezoge Earth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.