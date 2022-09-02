Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.38). 2,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.44).

Best of the Best Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.49. The firm has a market cap of £41.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.36.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Best of the Best Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Best of the Best

In related news, insider Ben Hughes purchased 5,180 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

(Get Rating)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.