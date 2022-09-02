Berry (BERRY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $875,977.00

Berry (BERRY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Berry has a market cap of $9.35 million and $875,977.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

