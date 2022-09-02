Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 175,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 282.0% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

