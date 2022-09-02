Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 175,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 282.0% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
