Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.97

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.97 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40.19 ($0.49). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 24,222 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.91. The company has a market cap of £282.29 million and a P/E ratio of -14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

