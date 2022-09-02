Benchmark Increases Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target to $40.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Bristow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VTOL opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

