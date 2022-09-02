Benchmark Increases Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target to $40.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NYSE:VTOL opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.
