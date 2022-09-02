BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 21,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 816,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

BLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. On average, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,125,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,153,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

