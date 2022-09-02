BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $171.10

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $167.57. BeiGene shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 23.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in BeiGene by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

