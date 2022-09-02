Bee Token Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week (BGC)

Bee Token (BGC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bee Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $287,265.28 and approximately $22,217.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bee Token has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token (BGC) is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

