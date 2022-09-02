Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $243.62. 17,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

