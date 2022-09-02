Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.49. 228,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.