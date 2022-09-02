Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

