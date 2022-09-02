Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $47.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,308.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,419.81.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

