Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $338.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

