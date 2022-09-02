Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 96,907 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.33. 380,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.