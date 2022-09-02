Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,364 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

