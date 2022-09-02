Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $53.46 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up 2.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Insulet worth $53,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,901,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,014,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $5,401,716. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $258.77. 3,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

