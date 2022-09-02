Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 253,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

