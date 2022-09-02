Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

