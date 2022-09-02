Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.77. 147,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,478. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

