Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 40.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,205,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,851.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,897. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,090.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.