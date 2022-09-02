Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 75,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

