Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

