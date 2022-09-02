Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,426 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,620. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

