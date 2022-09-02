Barclays Raises Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Price Target to $21.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie upgraded Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Meituan Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MPNGF opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Meituan has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

