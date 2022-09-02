Barclays Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $30.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.87 on Monday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.