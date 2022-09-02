Barclays Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $66.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

